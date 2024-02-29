Hangman Page makes heartbreaking announcement on his AEW status, but there’s a major twist

Hangman Page has just talked about his status heading into the Revolution pay-per-view next week. He poured his heart out to the fans during his update before an interesting twist occurred.

Last week on Dynamite, it seemed that Hangman Page had injured his ankle during the main event of trios match. Tony Khan revealed that on Dynamite, he would address his status heading to his world title match at the pay-per-view.

Page revealed that he indeed suffered an injury and he won't be able to compete on March 3. This now set up a one-on-one match between Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe.

Moments later, Swerve came out, and despite being his rival, he acknowledged that what Hangman suffered from was unfortunate, but this opened up his chances of dethroning the champion.

Joe would not sit idly as he, too, came out to remind them that he was the champion and he would not be easily beaten. He and Swerve then shared strong words for each other ahead of their match, as the two wanted to prove themselves.

The two were too preoccupied, and out of nowhere, Hangman Page grabbed his crutches and blindsided Swerve to reveal that this was all a ruse and he was all cleared for the show. This means that the match remains a three-way for the AEW World Championship.

