Tony Khan confirms major AEW star is set to address injury status on Dynamite ahead of Revolution

Tony Khan has announced that a top star in AEW will be speaking regarding his injury status on Dynamite ahead of Revolution 2024.

Hangman Page and his rival Swerve Strickland are both gunning after the AEW World Championship, which is currently held by Samoa Joe. The two men wrestled each other to a time-limit draw in a match to determine the Number 1 Contender for the world title on the February 7, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Afterwards, a Three Way Match was announced for the championship on March 3.

Hangman Page teamed up with HOOK and Rob Van Dam to take on Strickland, his Moghul Embassy stable-mate Brian Cage, and Samoa Joe on the February 21, 2024 episode of Dynamite. At one point during the matchup, Page landed awkwardly while escaping from the Samoan Submission Machine's muscle-buster. Joe would later secure the win for his team by submitting RVD.

After the match, the Anxious Millenial Cowboy was seen struggling to walk, fuelling speculations of a potential injury. However, reports emerged later which claimed that Page was physically alright, and the injury may have been a storyline one.

Taking to X, Tony Khan revealed that Hangman Page would provide an update on his health status en route to the triple threat world title match at Revolution 2024 on the upcoming February 28, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

"After rumors surfaced of a potential injury to Hangman going into the 3 Way Match for the @AEW World Championship this Sunday on PPV at #AEWRevolution, Hangman Adam Page will address his status live on TBS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW! Don't miss Dynamite TOMORROW!" wrote Tony Khan.

Disco Inferno thinks AEW's Hangman Page should annihilate Prince Nana

Hangman Page has been undergoing certain changes in his character since his feud with Swerve Strickland began in 2023. The 32-year-old star has been adamant in his intention to stop the leader of The Mogul Embassy from capturing the AEW World Title.

Page's refusal to give Strickland five more minutes after their time limit draw in the #1 Contender's match on the February 7 episode of Dynamite has led many to believe that he may be turning heel soon. According to Disco Inferno, one way to solidify the turn would be for Page to "annihilate" Strickland's manager, Prince Nana.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Disco Inferno suggested that the Virginia native should destroy Nana, claiming it would garner great heel response from the audiences.

"You got a very easy way of getting the turn or doing the straight turn here. You just have basically [Hangman] Page annihilate [Prince] Nana for no reason. Like if Nana is just dancing at ringside or something, Page just come clobber him, put him through a table, and have Swerve get... you know, it's a really simple out, just get good heel heat here."

He further added:

"Because the Nana dances over, and Page should just like beat Nana, and Swerve sticks up for him 'cause they, 'cause fans like the guy. That would be a good babyface spot for Swerve and a good heel spot for Page." [21:38-22:19]

It remains to be seen if Hangman Page will turn to the dark side after being a fan favorite ever since the beginning of his All Elite Wrestling career.

