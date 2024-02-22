Massive update on Hangman Page following AEW Dynamite - Reports

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page seemingly suffered a major injury during last night's Dynamite. However, recent reports have provided an update on his condition.

In the main event of last night's Dynamite, Hangman Page teamed up with Hook and Rob Van Dam to take on the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Brian Cage, and Swerve Strickland in a Trios Match. At one point in the match, Samoa Joe tried to perform his Muscle Buster finishing move on Hangman, which was reversed by the latter. Unfortunately, Page landed awkwardly on his leg while reversing the finishing move and was taken out of the match following the supposed injury.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Hangman Page's injury was an angle, and he was said to be fine after reaching the backstage area:

"Hangman Page had the wrestling world worried at the end of AEW Dynamite this week, but as it turns out he's just very good at his job. At the conclusion of his match on the February 21 AEW Dynamite, Hangman was holding his ankle and encouraging the cameras to not film him. He was helped to the backstage area and limped there, but we're told that this was an angle, and he was fine once he got backstage."

The report further states:

"We're told this could be worked into the show now, but upon returning to the backstage area, Page was completely fine. One talent used a phrase that has often been used in situations like this "yeah, he's okay. He's just good at his job." AEW did not provide an update in an official capacity."

Hangman Page plans to finish his career in AEW

Hangman Adam Page is one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. He is a former World Champion as well as a former World Tag Team Champion along with Kenny Omega. Page revealed in a past interview with Sports Illustrated that he hopes to end his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion as he is a day-one guy in the company.

“I think it’s very meaningful that, as a day one guy, I stay with AEW,” said Page. “It’s likely that I will one day finish my career here. Hopefully, that can help the future generations see that there can be more than one path to success.”

Page continued:

“At this stage of my life, the selling point was the schedule,” added Page. “AEW’s schedule allows me to be home with my family for the majority of the week and will ideally help my body hold up better in the long run. And the pay is good."

Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega reportedly inked new deals with All Elite Wrestling in 2023. The Elite has had offers from the WWE on multiple occasions. However, they have planned to make All Elite Wrestling their home for the foreseeable future.

Do you want to see Hangman Adam Page win the World Title again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE