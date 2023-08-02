Former world champion says he will "likely" retire in AEW

A top AEW star has recently dropped a hint about retiring in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The talent in question is former world champion 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Page put all the speculation about their future to rest by inking a new multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling earlier today. The news was initially reported by Sports Illustrated, and all the members of The Elite shared their thoughts on re-signing with the promotion.

Hangman Page stated it is "very meaningful" that he has committed his future to AEW, being a "day one guy." The Anxious Millennial Cowboy also revealed that he would likely end up finishing his career in All Elite Wrestling.

“I think it’s very meaningful that, as a day one guy, I stay with AEW,” said Page. “It’s likely that I will one day finish my career here. Hopefully, that can help the future generations see that there can be more than one path to success.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

He further added that the schedule played a major role in his decision to re-sign:

“At this stage of my life, the selling point was the schedule,” added Page. “AEW’s schedule allows me to be home with my family for the majority of the week and will ideally help my body hold up better in the long run. And the pay is good."

Veteran wants Hangman Page to face a former WWE Champion at AEW All In 2023

While speaking on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, former WCW star Kevin Sullivan shared his thoughts on Bully Ray saying AEW doesn't need to announce the match card for All In beforehand.

Sullivan said he doesn't completely agree with Ray before adding that the main event for the mega show at Wembley Stadium should be announced in advance to create hype. He then proposed that CM Punk face his real-life rival, Adam Page, in the marquee match of All In.

"I love Bully [Ray] as a person, he's a hell of a guy, he's very smart, and probably doesn't get his due. I love the idea, but I don't agree with it completely, you can do what he said, except for the main event. Do you know what the main event is? Punk versus Hangman. They'll fall off the rafters. Punk is such a good worker, and if Hangman goes with him, the people will go crazy."

While it is unlikely that Page will face Punk anytime soon due to their real-life differences, it will be interesting to see who he faces at the event in London.

