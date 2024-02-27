Hangman Page needs to “annihilate” major AEW star and pull off a major swerve, says Disco Inferno

Former WCW veteran Disco Inferno proposed an idea for Hangman Page's heel turn. Inferno wants Page to "annihilate" a fan-favorite star for "no reason."

The star in question is Prince Nana. Hangman Page will challenge reigning champion Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland in a three-way match for the AEW World Title at Revolution. During the build-up to the title match, Swerve and Hangman had a time-limit draw in the No.1 contender's match weeks ago.

It was also insinuated after the match that Adam Page would possibly turn heel. While it seems AEW is steadily building up a heel turn for Hangman Page, former WCW veteran Disco Inferno has a suggestion for Tony Khan and his team.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official recently, Disco stated that Page should beat up Prince Nana:

"You got a very easy way of getting the turn or doing the straight turn here. You just have basically [Hangman] Page annihilate [Prince] Nana for no reason. Like if Nana is just dancing at ringside or something, Page just come clobber him, put him through a table, and have Swerve get... you know, it's a really simple out, just get good heel heat here."

Disco further added:

"Because the Nana dances over, and Page should just like beat Nana, and Swerve sticks up for him 'cause they, 'cause fans like the guy. That would be a good babyface spot for Swerve and a good heel spot for Page." [21:38-22:19]

Hangman Page was seemingly injured on AEW Dynamite last week

Last week on Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page teamed up with the FTW champion, Hook, and Rob Van Dam to lock horns with Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage. The encounter ended with Joe choking out RVD to secure the win.

Following the main event, fan-recorded footage showed Hangman limping backstage.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, it was later reported that it was a work. Page is reportedly dealing with a personal issue, and it remains to be seen whether he will be present at Revolution on March 03.

If you use any part from the above quotes, please credit K100 for transcription and provide an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling.