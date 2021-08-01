Hangman Page entirely ruled out of AEW's All Out event - Reports

In another surprising development, AEW star Hangman Page will now be completely missing the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on September 5th.

The latest reports come after recent rumors suggested that The Anxious Millennial Cowboy will no longer be challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW Word Championship at the same event.

During the 'Fight For The Fallen' special episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page and the Dark Order were defeated by The Elite in a 10-men elimination match. The loss also put the babyface team out of the AEW World and Tag Team championships pictures respectively.

However, many speculated that the company would continue with the redemption story of Hangman Page. The All Out event was considered an ideal destination to give him a crowning moment. As it turns out, everything is currently off the table.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hangman Page will not appear in any capacity on the show. Meltzer also noted that no such explanation has been given so far behind his possible absence. The current plan could be Christian Cage challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Christian Cage is currently sitting in the third position in the men's ranking table, headed by Hangman Page.

Christian Cage and Kenny Omega have crossed paths several times in AEW

The seeds for a possible match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage were planted months ago when the former WWE superstar made his AEW debut. Both men even had a physical altercation, but the match never materialized.

Fast forward to the Double or Nothing event, fans were rooting for Christian Cage to win the Casino Battle Royale and challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. However, Jungle Boy ended up winning the bout.

During Christian's current feud with Matt Hardy, the former once again ended up laying hands on The Cleaner. If Hangman Page is indeed out of the event, then Christian Cage seems to be the most logical option for the company.

One must not rule out swirling rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining the promotion either. Both men would be an ideal option to challenge Kenny Omega. The company even teased the arrival of CM Punk during their most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Who do you think should challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at All Out? Sound off in the comments section below.

