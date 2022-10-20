Hangman Page finally breaks silence following scary accident during AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday

After suffering a scary accident during the main event of Dynamite: Title Tuesday, AEW star Hangman Page finally made some comments about his condition.

Page went up against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in their first singles match in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In the penultimate moments of the title showdown, Moxley struck Page with a massive clothesline. The latter sold the move in an unusual manner and landed awkwardly.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was later checked by the AEW medical team led by Dr. Michael Sampson. The match was called off after he was stretchered, with Moxley winning to remain the world champion.

It was confirmed by AEW in an official statement that Page suffered a concussion and was later released from the hospital but will remain under concussion protocol.

Positive messages poured in for Page, which led to him finally responding on Twitter. He broke his silence by thanking everyone for being nice to him and clarifying that he's well and feeling good. He also gave a shout-out to Moxley, Turner, and the company's doctors.

"hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here)," Page tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if Hangman invokes his rematch clause, despite MJF's official entry into the world title picture with Moxley.

AEW stars and fans shared some positive messages for Hangman Page

Hangman Page's latest update after what he suffered last night on Dynamite relieved the Twitter wrestling community.

One of them was former world tag team champion Keith Lee, who advised him via GIF to take time to rest and get healed.

Meanwhile, Serpentico also chimed in.

Here are some other reactions:

Get well soon, Hangman! @theAdamPage So glad you're doing okay. Thinking of you, so happy everyone handled things as swiftly and professionally as they did! Safety above all else, every time.Get well soon, Hangman! @theAdamPage So glad you're doing okay. Thinking of you, so happy everyone handled things as swiftly and professionally as they did! Safety above all else, every time. Get well soon, Hangman! ❤️

🤍🖤 @theAdamPage Bless you Hangman! So good to hear you're doing alright & feeling good! Yes! Thank goodness for & to everyone involved who has & is taking care of you! Please take as long as you need & all the very best in your recovery Cowboy!🤍🖤 @theAdamPage Bless you Hangman! So good to hear you're doing alright & feeling good! Yes! Thank goodness for & to everyone involved who has & is taking care of you! Please take as long as you need & all the very best in your recovery Cowboy!🙏🤍🖤💖✨

The tweets clearly indicated that people were happy to know that The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is doing well.

