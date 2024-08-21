Hangman Page gives big update on his AEW All In 2024 status

The second annual AEW All In pay-per-view is just days away, and Adam Page has not been announced for a match on the card. Amid rumors and speculation on his future with the company, the AEW Original has just revealed a big update on his status for All In.

Hangman's latest run and heel turn have been a hot topic of discussion among fans as the fourth-ever AEW World Champion navigates his heated blood rivalry with the current champion, Swerve Strickland. Page came close to earning the All In title shot against Swerve, but he was defeated by Bryan Danielson in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

Page has confirmed that he will be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The 16-year industry veteran recently spoke with Paste Magazine and claimed he bought a ticket for the pay-per-view, and booked his own hotel. He was asked if he thinks fans will see him at All In this weekend.

Trending

"Well, I’ve bought a ticket. I booked a hotel. I will physically be at All In. I’m not going to tell you my intentions, not going to tell you my thoughts, but I will be there because they want to book me in a match. If I can get my way into a match, I certainly have my opinions on which it would be. I have my ideas on what I want to do at Wembley and I will be present," Adam Page said.

Page, who is rumored for a major upcoming match, has worked three matches since losing the tournament finals to Danielson. Two weeks later he teamed with The Elite for the Blood & Guts loss to Team AEW, and one week after that he was defeated by Darby Allin in a 21-minute match. The 33-year-old then beat Jay Lethal in just under 10 minutes on last week's show.

Major updates on the AEW Dynamite lineup

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will be the final episode before All In. Saturday's go-home Collision episode will also be taped tonight from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

There are now four matches and three segments confirmed for tonight. Below is the updated lineup:

All In contract signing for Britt Baker vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné

MJF and Will Ospreay meet face-to-face

The Final Showdown with Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland, moderated by Nigel McGuinness

FTW Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington in a non-title match

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya

Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli Jack Perry and The Young Bucks vs. Darby Allin and FTR

Collision will feature the Wild Card tag team match. The winners will advance to All In for the final spot in the Ladders Match with Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and World Trios Champions The Patriarchy. AEW has not announced teams for the match, or any other segments for Collision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback