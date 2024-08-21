33-year-old star says he will never forgive Swerve Strickland; says he should have never become the AEW World Champion

A major AEW star says he will never forgive Swerve Strickland. He also said that Swerve should have never become World Champion.

Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland have been at loggerheads for several months. The two men were involved in a violent feud last year. This feud quickly turned personal when Swerve invaded Hangman's home during a segment.

This incident has turned Page bitter and he hasn't gotten over the incident to this day. Even after returning from hiatus after several months, Page is still bitter due to Strickland's past actions. He even inserted himself into The Blood & Guts match just so that he can get his hands on Swerve.

During a recent interview with Paste Magazine, Hangman Adam Page mentioned that he will never forgive the AEW World Champion even if he gets down on his knees and begs him. He also noted his plan to erase Swerve's name from the history books:

“To solve it would be for him to drop to his knees in front of me and beg for my mercy. On his knees, begging for my mercy. I would never give it, but he should beg for it. He should never have won [the AEW World Championship]. He shouldn’t have it today. He shouldn’t have it tomorrow. It should be mine. If it were mine, I would do everything that I could to erase his name from history of all wrestling from this planet. What would “settle it” would be that, for me to erase him from history altogether, to let his name disappear into the wind and let him be nothing, nothing to anyone else.”

Bryan Danielson's daughter wants him to lose to Swerve Strickland

Bryan Danielson is set to face off against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In 2024 in a title vs. career match. If Danielson loses the match, his in-ring career would be effectively over.

During a recent interview with BBC's Paul Frank, Danielson admitted that his daughter wants him to lose to Swerve so that he can return home and be a dad:

"My daughter doesn’t want to see me get beat up, but she wants me to lose, so I can come home and just be a dad," Danielson said.

It remains to be seen if Bryan Danielson will be able to win the AEW World Championship at AEW All In 2024.

