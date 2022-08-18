"That would be cool" - Hangman Page namedrops former WWE Superstar as his dream opponent in AEW

Hangman Page wants to face new AEW signee Claudio Castagnoli.

Castagnoli made his debut at Forbidden Door, standing in for the injured Bryan Danielson against Zack Sabre Jr. He has since battled alongside his new Blackpool Combat Club brethren inside Blood & Guts and captured his first career world title at Death Before Dishonor, defeating Jonathan Gresham for the ROH strap.

Like Castagnoli, Hangman captured his first world title after signing with AEW, holding the promotion's world title from Full Gear 2021 to Double or Nothing 2022. After already facing his BCC stablemate Bryan Danielson, Page named the Swiss Superman as a dream opponent during GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022.

"I guess if I'm thinking about people who recently joined AEW, because that's the easiest way to think about who I haven't wrestled, and I know I haven't wrestled Claudio Castagnoli," Page said. "I would love that. That would be cool." (H/T Fightful)

Page spent considerable time as a part of Ring of Honor, winning the World Six-Man Tag titles alongside the Young Bucks. Perhaps he could follow Castagnoli's example and return to the promotion to challenge the new world champion.

Hangman Page turned down a reunion with the Young Bucks for AEW trios gold

The tag title winning trio of the Hung Bucks looked like they were due a reunion when they appeared to patch their relationship two weeks ago on Dynamite. Adam Cole and reDRagon had just turned on the Bucks when Hangman ran down the ramp to save his former friends, seemingly putting a close to their issues stemming from 2020.

However, last week when the two-time tag champs wanted to officially reunite in the pursuit of trios gold, Page turned them down in favor of being in the corner of The Dark Order.

That has now left Nick and Matt Jackson in an unfortunate predicament, as they enter tonight's Dynamite without a partner. Perhaps, Kenny Omega will finally make his long-awaited, much rumored return to stand by his buddies once more.

Edited by Brandon Nell