×
Create
Notifications

“I’m completely open to that” - Hangman Page on potentially returning to ROH

Hangman Page at an AEW event in 2022
Hangman Page at an AEW event in 2022
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 07, 2022 06:57 PM IST
News

AEW World Champion Hangman Page has admitted that he is open to making a return to his former promotion, Ring Of Honor. The Millenial Cowboy noted his return depends on what AEW President Tony Khan has in store for the company.

On the March 2nd edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan officially announced that he had become the new owner of Ring Of Honor. ROH had not held an event since December 2021, having fallen on difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The consequent circumstances forced the company’s hands into releasing their talent and changing the company's direction.

Whatever that direction may be, it is something that Hangman Page has his eye on. When asked about the recent purchase of ROH in the media scrum after AEW Revolution, Page said that if it was offered to him, he would be open to going back.

“Sure. I'm completely open to that, I have no idea what Ring of Honor will be going forward, so it's hard to say anything there. I certainly wouldn't mind showing up again." said Page (H/T Fightful).
Honor is real... and so is @TonyKhan's deal to buy ROH! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/1BbMbf77jG

Hangman was one of the many stars on AEW's roster who not only cut their teeth in ROH, but made their big break in the industry. Page being included in the villainous Bullet Club back in 2016 is the reason why he has the “Hangman” name in the first place.

Hangman Page defeated a former ROH World Champion at AEW Revolution

It was another wild night on pay-per-view for AEW as Hangman Page defended his title against the number one contender and former ROH World Champion Adam Cole.

WHAT. A. MATCH. @theAdamPage is still your AEW World Champion #AndStill #AEWRevolution https://t.co/7IgvAQz2ub

Despite interference from reDRagon at the back end of the match, Page picked up the victory with a Buckshot Lariat and retained the title. After the match, harkening back to his ROH days, Page shook Cole's hand. The handshake was a vital part of the ‘Code of Honor’ that the ROH roster abided by for almost 20 years.

The win marks Hangman Page’s 4th successful title defense since becoming champion. He defeated Bryan Danielson on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite and Lance Archer on the February 9th edition of Dynamite, the latter of which was a brutal and bloody Texas Death Match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Have you enjoyed Page’s title reign so far? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Have you enjoyed Hangman Page's title reign so far?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी