“I’m completely open to that” - Hangman Page on potentially returning to ROH

AEW World Champion Hangman Page has admitted that he is open to making a return to his former promotion, Ring Of Honor. The Millenial Cowboy noted his return depends on what AEW President Tony Khan has in store for the company.

On the March 2nd edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan officially announced that he had become the new owner of Ring Of Honor. ROH had not held an event since December 2021, having fallen on difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The consequent circumstances forced the company’s hands into releasing their talent and changing the company's direction.

Whatever that direction may be, it is something that Hangman Page has his eye on. When asked about the recent purchase of ROH in the media scrum after AEW Revolution, Page said that if it was offered to him, he would be open to going back.

“Sure. I'm completely open to that, I have no idea what Ring of Honor will be going forward, so it's hard to say anything there. I certainly wouldn't mind showing up again." said Page (H/T Fightful).

Hangman was one of the many stars on AEW's roster who not only cut their teeth in ROH, but made their big break in the industry. Page being included in the villainous Bullet Club back in 2016 is the reason why he has the “Hangman” name in the first place.

Hangman Page defeated a former ROH World Champion at AEW Revolution

It was another wild night on pay-per-view for AEW as Hangman Page defended his title against the number one contender and former ROH World Champion Adam Cole.

Despite interference from reDRagon at the back end of the match, Page picked up the victory with a Buckshot Lariat and retained the title. After the match, harkening back to his ROH days, Page shook Cole's hand. The handshake was a vital part of the ‘Code of Honor’ that the ROH roster abided by for almost 20 years.

The win marks Hangman Page’s 4th successful title defense since becoming champion. He defeated Bryan Danielson on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite and Lance Archer on the February 9th edition of Dynamite, the latter of which was a brutal and bloody Texas Death Match.

