"I'm honestly kind of tired of waiting"- Hangman Page reflects on his upcoming match for the AEW World Championship

Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson are set to tear the house down at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming and the world champion cannot wait to get his hands on the American Dragon.

Page won the title from Kenny Omega at Full Gear, and on the same night, Danielson won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to become the new number-one contender. Since then, the former WWE Champion has gone through individual members of the Dark Order and absolutely annihilated them.

At Winter is Coming, Hangman Page is set to prove his mettle. Speaking to Bleacher Report, the Millennial Cowboy spoke about his eagerness to face Danielson.

"Well, I faced someone who has often been called the best in the world at Full Gear and beat him quicker than when Bryan ultimately wasn't able to," Page said. "So there's pressure, but not insurmountable pressure. I think I'm more excited for the match than I would have been a year or two ago. I feel good now about who I am as a wrestler, and I'm more excited for the match than anything. It's not something that I anticipated or had even crossed my mind as a possibility until the day after Full Gear. But now we're here and I'm honestly kind of tired of waiting."

Will Hangman Page lose the AEW World Championship on Wednesday?

EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER @EvilUno



Adam is going to prove again that he is currently the very best professional wrestler on this planet. Hangman is our champion. Hangman vs. Danielson for the @AEW World Championship is TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite Adam is going to prove again that he is currently the very best professional wrestler on this planet. Hangman is our champion. Hangman vs. Danielson for the @AEW World Championship is TONIGHT on #AEWDynamiteAdam is going to prove again that he is currently the very best professional wrestler on this planet. Hangman is our champion. https://t.co/601eRt25TW

Bryan Danielson has won championships everywhere he's been and will definitely be the world champion in AEW one day. Could December 15, 2021 be that day?

Danielson is unbeaten in AEW in singles competition while Hangman Page is barely a month into his title reign, a reign that came at the end of a multi-year story. On Wednesday night, something will have to give.

It feels unlikely that the new champion will be dethroned so soon, and a win over a legend like Bryan Danielson will cement Hangman Page as a highly credible champion. AEW booked a time limit draw between Kenny Omega and Danielson to protect both men in what was a non-title match.

However? Throughout the company's history, almost all title matches have had a decisive finish. So it will be interesting to see how this one turns out as it will shape the direction of All Elite Wrestling's main event scene heading into 2022.

Who do you think will emerge as the AEW World Champion at Winter is Coming - Hangman Adam Page or Bryan Danielson? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

