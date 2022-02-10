Hangman Page retains AEW World Championship, new challenger stakes their claim

It certainly wasn't for the faint-hearted, but Hangman Page retained his AEW World Championship against Lance Archer in a brutal, bloody and barbaric Texas Death Match.

The match started backstage as Archer's entrance music was playing. The Murderhawk is known for beating everyone up on his way to the ring. However, the tables were turned this time, as the champion jumped him backstage.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

The blood began flowing soon after as Page smashed Archer's head through a piece of glass set up for Archer's entrance, the champion was in control and hit his "Buckshot Lariat" straight away.

The duo fought in the crowd and around the ringside before the champion was busted open with a strong trashcan lid shot to the face. From here, Lance Archer, Dan Lambert, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts asserted their dominance.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Hangman Page was like we only got 15 mins Lance Archer …let’s skip those entrances. #AEWDynamite Hangman Page was like we only got 15 mins Lance Archer …let’s skip those entrances. #AEWDynamite

Archer dismantled the top rope (so Hangman couldn't connect with his finisher), ripping apart the protective mats and using a variety of weapons such as the steel steps, a kendo stick, and a fork to destroy Hangman Page.

He could have gone for the win but wanted to exact more punishment on the champion. Archer unveiled a barbed wire-covered chair and set up for a powerbomb, until Page grabbed a piece of the wire and attempted to knock the big man off his feet with stiff (and very sharp) lariats.

Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 @KVR216 We’re all in agreement Hangman Page is one of the best in the world right??? We’re all in agreement Hangman Page is one of the best in the world right???

When Archer countered with a boot to knock the barbed wire away from Page, referee Paul Turner attempted to move the sharp object out of the way. That was until Hangman vaulted over Turner, hit his finishing move, and put Archer through a table on the outside.

Archer could not answer the referee's ten counts, and Hangman Page retained the AEW World Title via a count-out.

Hangman Page couldn't celebrate for long as his next rival emerged

Right after the match, the new number one contender and top-ranked star in AEW confronted the battered champion to hand him his title belt.

Last week on AEW Rampage, Adam Cole made it very clear that he wanted to become the world champion, and now he has got himself in a position where he can do that.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will we see Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW world championship? Let us know in the comments down below.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy