Former IMPACT Wrestling star reacts to Hangman Page's heartfelt Twitter post

Hangman Page recently took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message to fans and wrestlers alike after his defeat this weekend. In response to the former champion's post, Frankie Kazarian tweeted out his own message of support to the Millennial Cowboy.

Alongside Kenny Omega, Hangman Page initially defeated Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in 2020. The teams would have a brief feud, which resulted in Page facing Kazarian one-on-one after they had already captured the belts. The two are no strangers to each other in the ring as they'd first crossed paths in 2015.

Check out Frankie Kazarian's tweet below:

"In addition to being a bad *ss pro wrestler and one of my very favorite opponents, you are a great human being and a credit to our business." Kazarian tweeted.

Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage i’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world i’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world In addition to being a bad ass pro wrestler and one of my very favorite opponents, you are a great human being and a credit to our business. 🥃 twitter.com/theadampage/st… In addition to being a bad ass pro wrestler and one of my very favorite opponents, you are a great human being and a credit to our business. 🥃 twitter.com/theadampage/st…

Hangman Page might take a break from AEW television for some time as he licks his wounds. Meanwhile, Kazarian hasn't been announced for any Dynamite matches, but could still make an appearance tonight.

Need to catch up with the full AEW Double or Nothing results? Check them out via this link.

Twitterati reacted to Frankie Kazarian's message

In response to Frankie's heartfelt post, some fans took to praising the star for his words in turn.

"Frankie, you really are one of the good ones and it's always a pleasure to see you on TV/PPV" - @Tempo1337tv tweeted.

Tempo1337 @Tempo1337tv @FrankieKazarian Frankie, you really are one of the good ones and it's always a pleasure to see you on TV/PPV @FrankieKazarian Frankie, you really are one of the good ones and it's always a pleasure to see you on TV/PPV

However, his comments reminded some fans that both he and Hangman Page are both amazing athletes but are not booked the way fans want.

"@theAdamPage is the avatar of what @AEW was promised to be. Youth talent and athletesism OVER old slow millionaire talkers. The revolution is dead and it’s a damn shame." - @MonyyGranito Tweeted.

Monty Granito @MontyGranito @FrankieKazarian @theAdamPage is the avatar of what @AEW was promised to be. Youth talent and athletesism OVER old slow millionaire talkers. The revolution is dead and it’s a damn shame. @FrankieKazarian @theAdamPage is the avatar of what @AEW was promised to be. Youth talent and athletesism OVER old slow millionaire talkers. The revolution is dead and it’s a damn shame.

Fans have already been polarized by CM Punk's victory at Double or Nothing, as some believe that Hangman Page did not have enough of a chance to prove himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far