Hangman Page seemingly teases former WWE Champion’s AEW return

Hangman Page has just teased the return of a certain former WWE Superstar for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The superstar in question is Rob Van Dam.

Page's feud with Swerve Strickland has recently been reignited. The two stand as the two main contenders for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship. They are heavily matched in terms of win-loss record, which prompted a Dealer's Choice match for each star.

This would mean that they would be choosing each others' opponents for next week on Dynamite. Swerve decided to choose his comrade in the Mogul Embassy, Toa Liona. Hangman, on the other hand, wanted to make it a surprise.

He claimed that he was not obligated to share his choice and told Swerve that he would have to wait for the "whole effing show" for this. Many know this to be a catchphrase associated with former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam.

Expand Tweet

Should this end up being the WWE Hall of Famer, this would be his first match in AEW in over three months. In his last appearance, he teamed up with Hook in tag team action to take on the Dark Order.

How do you feel about the possibility of RVD making his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.