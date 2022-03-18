"I'll see you down the line" - Hangman Page sends a message to AEW star

AEW World Champion Hangman Page has reigned for 117 days so far. Since he dethroned Kenny Omega, Page has successfully defended his championship against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, among others.

Before his championship reign, Page feuded with many stars and competed in several memorable bouts. For example, many fans still remember his clash with Joey Janela in 2021.

Janela recently revealed that he would not be re-signing with AEW in 2022. The Bad Boy then took to Twitter after fans brought up that Janela reportedly injured Page last year. Hangman subsequently responded to Janela's initial message by apologizing and saying he'd see The Bad Boy in the future.

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage @JANELABABY apologies again, nothing but love and respect. best of luck and ill see you down the line @JANELABABY apologies again, nothing but love and respect. best of luck and ill see you down the line

During the match, Janela accidentally cut Page when a piece of metal in his knee brace came loose. According to Janela's original Tweet, both stars are aware of the accident, and there is no bad blood between the two.

Hangman Page was involved in another AEW star's injury

Hangman Page wrestled Ricky Starks on an episode of AEW Dynamite in April 2021, and the latter unfortunately fractured his neck when he landed awkwardly during a suplex. During an appearance on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover, Starks recalled the accident that nearly ended his career.

"I was trying to land on my feet basically and I thought — I was like, ‘Ah, I didn’t get all of that,'" said Starks. "But when I stood up, I feel like I really — like a tightness in my neck and I was like, ‘Hm, okay. That feels different." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Luckily for both stars, "Absolute" Ricky Starks eventually returned to the ring. He's currently reaching new heights as the FTW Champion, and it'll be interesting to see what his future holds.

