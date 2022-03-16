Update on Joey Janela's AEW status - Reports

Joey Janela decided not to extend his tenure in AEW as his contract is set to expire in May 2022.

Janela was one of the first few signees in AEW when Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes started the promotion. He would also perform on the independent wrestling circuit as part of his deal with the company.

The Bad Boy is scheduled for an upcoming interview with Denise Salcedo. The American star will further explain the details of why he will not return to AEW during the same conversation.

According to WhatCulture, rumors have highlighted that The Bad Boy already signed a new contract last year, but with the news of his departure, those are now invalid.

Joey Janela was uncertain about his AEW future

Joey Janela was unsure about his AEW future a few months back. He signed a three-year contract back in 2019 that would expire in May this year.

The AEW star noted that he hadn't talked to company president Tony Khan about his contract. However, he added that he still received payment from the owner and wishes to remain in the promotion. He also wanted to bridge the working relationship between AEW and GCW even longer.

Janela made his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2019 in the Casino Battle Royale, where Hangman Adam Page came out on top. He lost at Fyter Fest in June against Jon Moxley in an unsanctioned match.

At Fight for the Fallen, Janela teamed up Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc in a losing effort against Shawn Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara. The Bad Boy picked up his first win in AEW when he beat Brandon Cutler on Dark.

Since then, Janela's AEW appearance have dipped. He was last seen on Dynamite in May 2021.

