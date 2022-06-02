Hangman Page set to face the son of WWE legend on AEW Dynamite in first match since losing to CM Punk 

Hangman Page will be returning to in-ring action on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former AEW World Champion will be in action against New Japan Pro Wrestling star David Finlay. This will be his first match since losing the world title to CM Punk in Double or Nothing.

The match was announced during this week's Dynamite, shortly after the conclusion of the brutal main event between Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia.

David Finlay is the son of WWE legend Fit Finlay. He is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion and is known for teaming up with Juice Robinson as team FinJuice, who is now a member of the Bullet Club.

In recent months, Finlay and Robinson have been active in IMPACT Wrestling, where they even captured the IMPACT Tag Team Championships once.

Bully Ray recently gave his take on Hangman Page's AEW World Championship reign

Hangman Page's first singles title run in AEW came to an end a few days ago at Double or Nothing 2022.

This prompted WWE legend Bully Ray to provide his opinion on Page's title run. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he admitted that he was impressed with the title reign.

However, according to Ray, Page wasn't the focal point of AEW during his time as the world champion. He said:

"It was a good six-month reign but when you make somebody a world champion, you're doing it for a reason. Was Hangman Page's six month reign a big deal in your eyes? I wish it was a bigger deal in my eyes. Did he have good matches? Yes. Was he the focal point of his company during his reign? I say no. If you're going to be the world heavyweight champion, you're going to need to be the focal point."

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage i’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world i’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world

Page won the AEW World Championship back in Full Gear 2021 by beating Kenny Omega. He has since gone on to defend his title against Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, Dante Martin, and Adam Cole.

