Hangman Page tests positive for COVID-19, will miss AEW Dynamite tonight

Hangman Page has announced that he will unfortunately not be in attendance for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite after testing positive for COVID-19.

Page recently defended his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole in his second Texas Death Match of the year, taking the number of successful defenses in 2022 up to five.

However, the champion will not be making an appearance on the April 27th edition of Dynamite in Philadelphia. He has officially announced that he is isolating, having tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's what Page told his fans via Twitter:

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless. dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless.

Page isn't the only top star on the AEW roster to have tested positive for the virus, as former Women's Champion Nyla Rose and former Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson have both had to take time off from wrestling due to COVID-19.

Hangman Page and CM Punk briefly crossed paths last week on AEW Dynamite

The man who has planted himself in the eyeline of the AEW World Champion is CM Punk. The latter has made his title intentions known since returning to the ring after a dog collar match against MJF at Revolution 2022.

At the time of writing, Punk sits at number three in the men's AEW rankings. He is currently riding a six-match winning streak, with five of those bouts being in singles competition.

Hangman and Punk came face-to-face for the first time last week on Dynamite. However, with the champion not in the building tonight, what will Punk have to say to the crowd? Who will be his next opponent in AEW? When will Page vs. Punk take place?

