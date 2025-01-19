Hangman Page walks away after disrespecting AEW star on Collision: Maximum Carnage

Hangman Page has taken disrespect to another level after embarrassing a certain AEW veteran tonight on Collision: Maximum Carnage. He did so by hitting him with his finisher post-match, even when he had scored the win.

In a Texas Death Match, Christopher Daniels faced off against the former AEW World Champion. The two have been in a feud after Hangman felt that people like Daniels were telling him how to deal with his life and they did not understand his side. Things heated up between them, and thus, a match of this sort was finally done to settle things.

In the end, Page won after hitting The Fallen Angel with a Tombstone Piledriver and Deadeye on the steel chair before following up with a Buckshot Lariat. This array of moves was enough for a ten-count, ending the match.

Post-match, it seemed as if Hangman Page was headed backstage, but he ended up turning around and running back to the ring. He then picked up the motionless Christopher Daniels and hit him with his own Angel's Wings finisher.

Reports have mentioned that this was Daniels' retirement match, and this may have been a subtle tribute by Hangman Page to the veteran.

