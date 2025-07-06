Hangman Page is not a worthy champion, says former WWE star

Hangman Adam Page is all set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In 2025. He won the 2025 Men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament, defeating Will Ospreay in the final at Double or Nothing to earn the title shot. Fans are behind Adam Page’s redemption arc, desperate to see Jon Moxley finally drop the AEW title.

However, one person who seemingly doesn’t share the same sentiment as these fans is Jon Moxley’s fellow faction member from the Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli, better known as Cesaro from his time in WWE. Claudio recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to make a public statement about his feelings, and he wrote that false heroes aren’t worthy champions.

While the star didn't mention Page, fans were quick to suggest that Claudio was hinting at the latter since he has been heavily involved in the AEW World Title story, standing by Moxley against the rest of the roster.

"False heroes are not worthy champions," he wrote.

Claudio Castagnoli has faced Hangman Adam Page twice, and as surprising as it may sound, before this, with Claudio winning both encounters. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the next encounter between the two, whenever it happens.

Tony Khan sets up a massive 8-man tag match featuring Adam Page for Dynamite next week

Just days before his clash for the AEW World Championship at All In 2025, Hangman Adam Page will wrestle in an eight-man tag team match at Dynamite on Wednesday. This match will also feature his opponent at the event, Jon Moxley.

Stemming from the animosity between the various stables against each other during the buildup to All In, Tony Khan has set up a massive all-star eight-man tag team match featuring Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks on one side, and Hangman Adam Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps on another.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the Dynamite right before All In 2025.

