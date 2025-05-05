"Hard pass," "Don't sign any Fed soldiers Tony Khan" - Fans urge AEW not to sign recently fired WWE star following bombshell report

A report came out recently regarding AEW's interest in a just-released WWE Superstar from a few years ago. Fans have urged Tony Khan not to go after them again despite them becoming a free agent once more.

Dakota Kai was released for the second time from the Stamford-based promotion a couple of days ago. She joins 16 other names who have exited the company for different reasons.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kai was in negotiations with AEW and Stardom back in 2022 after her first release. He was unsure how far these talks went, but eventually, they did not progress. He also added that she eventually returned to WWE the moment they called her back.

Fans have reacted to the report, and as always, there are divided opinions on the matter. Ultimately, most believe that Tony Khan should not pursue signing Dakota Kai, seeing as how she could jump ship if WWE came calling, similar to how it was in 2022. They didn't want AEW to be a stepping stone for her.

However, some fans saw her value and believed that she could be an interesting addition to the roster. One also mentioned how they should also go after Cora Jade and bring her in too.

Fans reactions to the report [Credit: Fan responses on X]

Mercedes Moné has hinted at wanting released WWE Superstars in AEW

Following the latest releases in WWE, Mercedes Moné made an interesting tease, as she posted an edited photo of some of them that she had worked with in the past.

On X/Twitter, she posted a picture of herself and Toni Storm, accompanied by Shotzi and Shayna Baszler. She then cropped the face of Dakota Kai on the body of Natalya, who was the original person in the photo. The three were part of those who recently exited WWE. It seems that Moné is interested in a reunion with them.

It is unclear at this point what the future holds for them. But seeing as there are countless opportunities in store for them, their fans will have to wait for further updates. Some of them may make their way to AEW.

