[Photo] Sasha Banks photoshops Dakota Kai’s head on Natalya’s body 

It has been a while since Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, left WWE. Now plying her craft in AEW, she is doing quite well for herself. However, she recently posted a picture featuring some of her former colleagues from the Stamford-based promotion.

The picture in question was shared on X, where Sasha Banks photoshopped Dakota Kai's face over Natalya's. The picture also featured Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, and Banks' fellow AEW star, Toni Storm.

She tweeted out the picture in light of the recent round of WWE releases. On May 2, 2025, it was announced that several superstars had been released from their contracts with the Stamford-based promotion, including Kai, Shotzi, and Baszler.

Given that Sasha Banks took this picture back in the day when she was part of WWE, it features Natalya, who is still with the company. As such, one can only assume she photoshopped Kai's picture onto her as a way to show her support for the recently released superstars.

Interestingly, she also captioned the tweet with the emoji of a tongue with a dollar sign on it, as well as dollar sign eyes.

Sasha Banks hyped up Naomi's heel turn

Despite not performing in WWE any longer, Sasha Banks still keeps track of what her friends in the company are doing. This is particularly true for Naomi, who left WWE with Banks all the way back in 2022.

Recently, The GLOW went full heel, as she attacked Jade Cargill back in November 2024 and had a match with The Storm at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, she lost the match, but that didn't stop her from going on the attack once again a week later.

Naomi interfered in an impromptu match between Cargill and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, letting the former know she is not done with her. A few days later, she posted a picture of herself and her new heel look, and Banks responded, hyping her up.

She shared a GIF, where one character tells another to "hit 'em where it hurt," a clear show of support for Naomi and her actions. Although she's not with WWE any longer, it's nice to see Banks hyping up her friends.

