"We were going to a cross-promotional angle" - Hardy Boyz reveal canceled project with Young Bucks, tease it may happen in AEW

Jeff Hardy's arrival in AEW has not only brought an esteemed veteran of the business to the Jacksonville-based promotion, but it has also seen the return of the legendary tag team, the Hardy Boyz.

The Hardy Boyz are icons of their craft, having held classic matches against the likes of Edge and Christian and the Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks will now get a chance to now renew their acquaintance with the the Hardys as they share a locker room. During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Hardys revealed a canceled project between the two, which they had planned to bridge between ROH and TNA:

"We ended up going to WWE but before that we were going to work with the Bucks, we were going to a cross-promotional angle between TNA and Ring of Honor which was ultimately going to be a cinematic match which was going to be "Too sweet or delete". We were really excited about that there were going to be some cool things on the horizon but all that stuff fell through but there could be a possible opportunity to get some of that stuff again here at AEW," Matt Hardy said. [ 20:36-20:56]

Following Matt teasing the possibility of renewing the project in AEW, Jeff described it as something he was excited about even before he joined the company.

"That's one thing I've talked about a lot too at music shows and when they say 'what are you excited about in AEW' I'm definitely like a cinematic short movie match with the Young Bucks, called two sweet or delete, because man we had so many good ideas when we were kind of envisioning what could happen throughout the match. So yeah, I mean a super kick party, a lot of deletion, obsolete mules, all that good stuff," Jeff Hardy said. [20:57-21:14)

You can watch the full video below:

The Hardy Boyz made their AEW debut on Dynamite this week

One week after emerging to save his brother, Jeff made his in-ring debut alongside him in tag team action for the first time since 2019. The pair faced Private Party, who had turned on Matt, despite flourishing under his wing, to align with Andrade.

The Hardys enjoyed a victorious reunion, with both brothers landing Twist of Fate on Isiah Kassidy and Marc Quen simultaneously. From there, Jeff landed his signature Swanton Bomb to score the 1-2-3 for the win.

