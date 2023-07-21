Has former AEW World Champion potentially teased jumping ship to WWE? Hints are there

It has been a trend over the past few years that former WWE Superstars usually jump ship to AEW after their contract expires until The American Nightmare did the opposite. There has been speculation of late that a former AEW World Champion could do the same.

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest names in the industry, and with his contract with AEW reportedly set to expire in November this year, there is the possibility he could go elsewhere. WWE has always been a top contender for free agents in the business, and they could join the race to sign The Cleaner.

Recently at Blood and Guts, Omega claimed that he would go wherever his friends, The Young Bucks, would go. Their contract is reportedly set to expire in 2024, just a few months after Omega's. Kota Ibushi, another good friend of Omega, is also a free agent. All four of these stars could form an agreement and jump ship to WWE.

Dave Meltzer says Tony Khan is trying to keep The Elite in AEW

With The Elite's contracts being a big question mark, many have provided speculations as to how the situation will unfold. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the contract situation of The Elite.

He advised fans to wait and see what happens, as at this point, everything is speculation. He mentioned that currently, Tony Khan is trying to keep the trio in AEW, but all that could change in the next few months.

"I would not presume anything at all until November, or December. By November, unless they sign before then, obviously Tony’s trying to sign them right now. Unless they sign, I wouldn’t presume anything because there’s a million things that could happen in the next couple of months."

At this point, only time will tell what the future holds for The Elite. It remains to be seen whether Kenny Omega will jump ship to WWE in the not-so-distant future.

