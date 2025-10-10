"Has a lot to offer the wrestling business" - Teddy Long makes bold claim about new AEW star (Exclusive)

In the six years of its existence, AEW has quickly established itself as one of the biggest promotions in the professional wrestling business. The Tony Khan-led promotion has become a viable alternative to WWE for fans to tune in and for wrestlers to further their careers.

The promotion has always had an influx of new stars joining the promotion, and one such star made his return to the company. Former WWE star Andrade re-debuted in All Elite Wrestling on the sixth anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite earlier this month, and WWE legend Teddy Long made a bold claim regarding the wrestler.

Long was talking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he stated that he would like to see Andrade settle down in one promotion. He praised the 35-year-old, stating that he has a lot to offer the wrestling business.

"I like him, I just wish you know that he would get himself settled down and get in one spot and then, like Bill was saying, to go ahead and push him and do the right thing with him because I certainly think he has a lot to offer the wrestling business," Teddy Long said.

Andrade's time in both WWE and AEW has left a lot to be desired till now. The wrestler has immense talent, but hasn't been able to establish himself as a top performer outside of the NXT brand. He won a few titles with WWE, winning the NXT, the United States, and the WWE Speed Championship once each.

His tenure with AEW didn't yield any titles for him, but he'd be eager to change that this time around. He aligned himself with the Don Callis Family on his return and might be set for a feud with Kenny Omega sometime further down the line.

