Has Triple H missed out on bringing back former WWE Champion? Latest AEW move may have closed the door

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their first appearance on the Jacksonville-based promotion. This may be the beginning of a new signing for the company.

Rob Van Dam (RVD) made a surprise appearance tonight as he served as Jerry Lynn's representative to take on Jack Perry. The latter previously called out the ECW legends after he claimed that the FTW Championship was irrelevant until he became the champion, and Lynn, with Van Dam, retaliated.

It was made official moments after that RVD will challenge Jack Perry for the FTW Championship next week on Dynamite. Win or lose. This could be the start of more appearances for the WWE Hall of Famer on AEW.

A win would make him a champion, so fans can naturally expect more appearances from the high-flying superstar, while even with a loss, RVD could opt to sign an AEW contract.

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has reacted to Rob Van Dam's AEW appearance

After Jack Perry threw insults at them, several icons arrived at AEW to confront the current FTW Champion. This led to a match being booked between Perry and former ECW Heavyweight Champion Rob Van Dam.

This took the internet by storm, as several fans were not expecting Van Dam to make an appearance. Another former ECW icon Tommy Dreamer reacted to RVD's appearance.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Superstar responded to Van Dam appearing on Dynamite, someone he knew a lot about, having worked with him.

WOW. HUGE POP WALK. @TherealRVD . @boy_myth_legend has NO FN CLUE what he is gonna go thru#AEWDynamite 200th #ECW

Jack Perry has a massive obstacle in his path for his first title defense as FTW Champion. This isn't any typical wrestler, as RVD has a several decades-long career full of many accolades.

Who do you think comes out on top next week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.