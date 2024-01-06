"Hasn't done a single job," "Rent must be due again," - Fans are disappointed with Sting's AEW run

According to some fans online, WWE Hall of Famer Sting, who is set to retire in AEW later this year, has had an underwhelming run with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Icon will be competing in the final match of his career at AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View in March. The Vigilante's opponent is yet to be announced, but that may not change the fan's opinion on Sting's All Elite Wrestling run.

Sting signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling in late 2020 and made his first appearance for the promotion on Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. The veteran's first match was at the Revolution 2021 PPV, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

On Twitter, fans believe that Sting's run with the company has been a forgettable one:

"Reminder as Sting's career is coming to an end: Sting has been in AEW for about 2 years and hasnt had one memorable feud, moment, or match Just a bunch of random tag matches But..but..AEW respects legends Just sayin."

Jim Cornette wants AEW's The Hardy Boyz to retire like Sting

Former WWE name Jim Cornette recently spoke about Matt and Jeff Hardy's questionable booking in All Elite Wrestling and suggested that they should retire like The Icon Sting.

On a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette proposed that The Hardys should leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and go elsewhere:

"Right now, the best thing that can happen is that people forget what they've done in AEW so they can start fresh either there or somewhere else because it's been so bad. But when they first brought Jeff back. I said okay, they can't do that ladder sh** like they did 20 f**king years ago with Edge and Christian because Edge and Christian can't do either because they're 20 years older. But their names, they're recognizable," Cornette said.

He continued:

"I'm not saying they're gonna go out there and recreate 2001 TLC or whatever, nor do I want anybody else to either because that's what started this whole f**king mess. But their names that a smart promoter and a manipulative matchmaker could have used to monetize over the short term for the nostalgia factor...There's no need to do that [On if The Hardys should reinvent themselves]. They're a couple of years away from not doing what they've been doing at all coz everybody gets older. But you're the f**king Hardys. Don't reinvent s**t. Do a retirement tour like Sting and go out in a blaze of glory instead of a f**king puddle of blood."

While The Stinger is set to retire later this year, it will be interesting to see what's next for Matt and Jeff Hardy in Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Let us know in the comments section below.

