  "Hate to see you gone from WWE" - Fans can't wait to see top star in AEW after his contract expires

"Hate to see you gone from WWE" - Fans can't wait to see top star in AEW after his contract expires

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 11, 2025 02:49 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President

A WWE star recently announced his departure from the global sports entertainment juggernaut, and fans are having several reactions to the exit. Many felt Ashante 'Thee' Adonis had major potential to succeed in the promotion. Initially, he made a name for himself as a part of the Hit Row faction, which consisted of current AEW star Swerve Strickland, AJ Francis, and B-Fab.

He and his teammates were released in 2021, and Ashante was rehired in 2022. After yet another failed run, Hit Row was disbanded. He was recently sent to NXT for a singles push. But fans couldn't connect with him. He revealed he had stepped away from the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis announced on social media that his contract with the global sports entertainment juggernaut has expired.

Fans later claimed that Ashante should go to Tony Khan's company and then ally with a former Hit Row Member. Many also suggested that he should become a part of TNA and join the First Class faction, which includes AJ Francis.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Former WWE star Ashante 'Thee' Adonis is confident about his future

After working six years in WWE, Ashante's contract wasn't renewed by the company.

Despite a major drawback, Adonis was optimistic that he would focus on his potential and become the best version of himself.

"Sometimes, you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe I'm the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back. This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and im just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can't shine without darkness," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 32-year-old star.

