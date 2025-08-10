32-year-old star announces WWE departure

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 10, 2025 13:41 GMT
Images from the star
A star had big news [Images from the star's Instagram and WWE.com]

Another departure has taken place in WWE, with a 32-year-old NXT star announcing his exit from the company. The star in question is Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, who broke the news on social media.

Adonis signed with the global juggernaut in 2019, following which he was assigned to NXT, where he was part of the stable, Hit Row. He was released from WWE in 2021, along with the rest of his stablemates. However, the group made its return a few months later after Triple H took control of the company's creative reins.

Ashante's second stint with the Stamford-based promotion has now come to an end. The 32-year-old recently broke the news of his departure on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying:

also-read-trending Trending
"After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I'm filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I've had the chance to work with. I'm truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes, you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe I'm the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back. This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and im just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can't shine without darkness."
Ashante 'Thee' Adonis also plugged in a mail address for booking him for shows:

"For bookings, please contact me here: [email protected]," he added.
Ashante 'Thee' Adonis' second run with WWE was not very memorable

Ashante 'Thee' Adonis was one of the several names to return to WWE after Vince McMahon was replaced by Triple H. However, the former Hit Row member failed to make a mark during his second tenure with the company.

Hit Row was disbanded a few months after the group made its return, following which Adonis allied with Cedric Alexander. The duo was moved to NXT after being on the sidelines for a while on the main roster.

Their union came to an end last year, following which Ashante became a singles star. However, he once again failed to hit his stride.

Edited by Harish Raj S
