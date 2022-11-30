"Have been absolutely amazing" – Wrestling world compares The Usos to popular AEW Tag Team 

The Usos created history in May this year by winning the RAW tag team titles to become the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Additionally, they have the longest reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the men's WarGames watch. The Usos have been dominant in the tag team division.

FTR also had a brief stint in WWE and were two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. They signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and went on to capture the ROH Tag Team Championship and AEW Tag Team Championship.

With the year almost coming to a close, the wrestling world commenced the debate on which tag team across promotions had an impressive performance and title reign:

Maji @thekidmaj13

Give me the Usos as tag team of the year. @WrestlePurists Im stuck between FTR and the Usos. They both have been absolutely amazing, but FTR not being the AEW Tag champs along with ROH, AAA, and IWGP champs, that cuts them for me. Terrible booking by Tony as usual.Give me the Usos as tag team of the year. @WrestlePurists Im stuck between FTR and the Usos. They both have been absolutely amazing, but FTR not being the AEW Tag champs along with ROH, AAA, and IWGP champs, that cuts them for me. Terrible booking by Tony as usual. Give me the Usos as tag team of the year.

aiman (loser) @mashedwizard

FTR

The Acclaimed



top 3 for this year WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



What Tag Teams do you think should be considered for Tag Team of the Year 2022? WP AwardsWhat Tag Teams do you think should be considered for Tag Team of the Year 2022? WP Awards 🚨What Tag Teams do you think should be considered for Tag Team of the Year 2022? https://t.co/Yw9OrJdRRa The UsosFTRThe Acclaimedtop 3 for this year twitter.com/WrestlePurists… The Usos FTRThe Acclaimedtop 3 for this year twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Mr. NXT @DreamWWE @WrestlePurists Raw + SD Titles.... as much i love the Revival ... its just once in a lifetime here. but who know what Triple H will do with the Tag Titles after the Usos lost them. i guess the same he did with the US and IC title... build it up more @WrestlePurists Raw + SD Titles.... as much i love the Revival ... its just once in a lifetime here. but who know what Triple H will do with the Tag Titles after the Usos lost them. i guess the same he did with the US and IC title... build it up more

Erwin @erwin217_ @WrestlePurists If you would've asked 3-4 months ago it would have been FTR, but now it's the Usos per total. FTR haven't really done a lot the past few months and tbf the booking for them has dropped off a lot since the beginning of the year @WrestlePurists If you would've asked 3-4 months ago it would have been FTR, but now it's the Usos per total. FTR haven't really done a lot the past few months and tbf the booking for them has dropped off a lot since the beginning of the year

WrestlingDad101 @WrestlingDad101 @TheSageDoctor Aussie open is on the rise, but not there yet. FTR has all the belts, but needs more title defenses. Usos currently longest reign, more title defenses, going with the Usos. @TheSageDoctor Aussie open is on the rise, but not there yet. FTR has all the belts, but needs more title defenses. Usos currently longest reign, more title defenses, going with the Usos. https://t.co/KRZPePRkDP

Bastian Acevedo @Bastian87479138 @TheSageDoctor Im still waiting for an amazing match from the USOS this year, that why FTR is the number one and the Bucks the Second one @TheSageDoctor Im still waiting for an amazing match from the USOS this year, that why FTR is the number one and the Bucks the Second one

The Street Profits have their eyes set on The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford returned to RAW this week. And have seemingly made their intentions clear on their future goals.

While interacting on RAW Talk, Dawkins issued The Usos a warning that they were going after their tag team gold:

"The Street Profits are here to take over the tag division. That’s been the goal since Day 1, that’s been the goal since we came out of our mums. That’s because we was born as champions. The goal for The Street Profits is the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships and nothing other than that," stated Dawkins.

Check out the interview below:

The Street Profits went up against Jimmy and Jey Uso for the titles at SummerSlam with Jeff Jarrett as a special guest referee. But they were unsuccessful due to a controversial end to the match.

Do you think Dawkins and Ford can defeat The Bloodline members to win their first title reign?

