"Have been absolutely amazing" – Wrestling world compares The Usos to popular AEW Tag Team 

The Usos created history in May this year by winning the RAW tag team titles to become the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Additionally, they have the longest reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
Roman Reigns and The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the men's WarGames watch. The Usos have been dominant in the tag team division.
FTR also had a brief stint in WWE and were two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. They signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and went on to capture the ROH Tag Team Championship and AEW Tag Team Championship.
With the year almost coming to a close, the wrestling world commenced the debate on which tag team across promotions had an impressive performance and title reign:
The Street Profits have their eyes set on The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford returned to RAW this week. And have seemingly made their intentions clear on their future goals.
While interacting on RAW Talk, Dawkins issued The Usos a warning that they were going after their tag team gold:
"The Street Profits are here to take over the tag division. That’s been the goal since Day 1, that’s been the goal since we came out of our mums. That’s because we was born as champions. The goal for The Street Profits is the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships and nothing other than that," stated Dawkins.
Check out the interview below:
The Street Profits went up against Jimmy and Jey Uso for the titles at SummerSlam with Jeff Jarrett as a special guest referee. But they were unsuccessful due to a controversial end to the match.
Do you think Dawkins and Ford can defeat The Bloodline members to win their first title reign?
