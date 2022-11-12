"Have to agree with Tony Khan on that" - Wrestling veteran lavishes praise on WWE Legend's son's booking in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell praised how Hook has been booked in AEW by Tony Khan so far.

Hook made his AEW debut on December 16, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, in emphatic fashion. Son of the legendary Taz, he exploded onto the wrestling scene with his unique aura and surprisingly sharp wrestling skills. Earlier this year, he captured the FTW Championship by defeating Ricky Starks at Fight for the Fallen.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed how Hook got over and how Tony Khan's booking has helped him so far.

"Hey, he means more not saying anything. Yeah, going there. Because that allows the fans now, they're getting a sense of what Hook really is because if they've had this for a while. And he's still being moulded into this character, I think, if he started talking it will kill him. I really do. But people like him, he is young, a young guy, girls like him, all guys, the fans like him. So I think by him saying nothing, it's probably the best thing he can do right now. I would have to agree with Tony Khan on that, just don't let him say nothing and he gets over. I bet he wishes he could do that with everybody. Nobody say nothing and you'll get over now shut up." (55:57 - 56:51)

Hook is undefeated in AEW

Since making his AEW debut against Fuego Del Sol on Rampage in December last year, Hook has gone from strength to strength, racking up a number of wins along the way. He featured on Dynamite and Rampage regularly, squashing anyone put in front of him.

Hook made his pay-per-view debut as part of the Buy-In, when he faced Smart Mark Sterling and former WWE star Tony Nese in tag team action alongside Danhausen at Double or Nothing. He won the FTW Championship just two months later.

He has defended the title thrice since then, defeating Zack Clayton, Ari Daivari and Angelo Parker. Hook is yet to compete in a match that lasted over five minutes, so that is something the audience will be really looking forward to. If his past matches are anything to go by, longer matches would be a pleasure to watch.

