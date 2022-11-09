"Have we buried the House of Black?" - WWE veteran questions the enigmatic stable's cryptic AEW Dynamite video

AEW's most bizarre stable, The House of Black, had seemingly disappeared from television until they dropped a cryptic video during last week's Dynamite. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette made a grim observation about the group.

While The House of Black's television disappearance wasn't explained on AEW, it seemed largely due to Malakai Black's real-life issues. Additionally, Buddy Matthews also stepped away, largely leaving the group up in the air.

During Episode 456 of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran questioned if Julia Hart was replacing the entire stable.

"It looked like Julia Hart was burying the other ones, and between that and Julia Hart looking like Stevie Nicks – which is always a good thing – have we buried the House of Black? Is Julia Hart now gonna be Stevie Hart? Please say yes to both!" (01:51:45 onward)

Cornette continued, claiming he didn't care if the faction disappeared from AEW as long as Hart continued to look like Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks.

"But if it means we don't ever have to look at The House of Black again but just see Julia Hart wander around like Stevie Nicks, I'm all for it! " (01:52:16 onward)

A wrestling legend recently commented on how he believes that Malakai Black has fallen into a similar trap with his booking under Tony Khan like he once did in WWE, which resulted in his poor portrayal in the end.

Brody King has seemingly confirmed The House of Black's return in AEW

While there might be many gripes when it comes to The House of Black's booking so far, fans seem to adore the faction's gimmick. Malakai Black's creativity has at the very least resulted in some interesting themes that fans have largely been behind.

Shortly after last week's episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, House of Black member Brody King took to Twitter to share the recent cryptic video while adding yet another foreboding message of his own.

"The House is eternal." - King Tweeted.

It remains to be seen when or if the faction returns at all, but currently all the clues point to a far darker return for The House of Black.

