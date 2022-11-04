Top AEW star seemingly confirms return of major faction to Tony Khan's Promotion

Amidst recent additions to AEW, Tony Khan's roster may have another faction returning to action soon, according to a cryptic Twitter post.

While the return of Colt Cabana and the debut of Jeff Jarrett stole the show on this week's Dynamite episode, fans were also treated to a mysterious vignette. The segment featured Julia Hart and Malakai Black in a video package, seemingly hinting at the resurgence of the House of Black Faction.

Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews had previously taken a leave from the Jacksonville-based promotion after the All Out pay-per-view, which caused many fans to suspect a switch to WWE. However, the Dutch Destroyer vehemently squashed the rumors in a live video stream on Instagram.

As if the latest video package tease wasn't enough, Brody King took to Twitter to share a four-word post, seemingly confirming the return of House of Black.

"The House is eternal."

You can check out the original tweet here:

It remains to be seen when the faction will make their return to Tony Khan's Promotion.

Jim Cornette previously criticized Malakai Black's run in AEW

Although the House of Black has a sizeable fanbase, Jim Cornette believes that its leader has had a disappointing run in AEW.

Speaking on an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on the Dutch Destroyer.

"This guy has been a disappointment since the start. Remember he looked good, okay guy looks like a bad*ss. Had some buzz about him came in, did the thing with Cody, and then all of a sudden supernatural city came in, and every match of his he would have a good match that go in the toilet because he was playing some kind of spooky mind games with people. Then he gets a group around him and they cater to him until he realizes he ain't getting over, and then he wants to go back to where he kinda got over a little better," said Cornette. [From 1:08:15 to 1:08:52]

With the House of Black now seemingly on the verge of returning to AEW, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Malakai Black.

What do you think of the House of Black? Sound off in the comments below!

