"This guy has been a disappointment" - Jim Cornette lashes out at former WWE NXT Champion's AEW run

Jim Cornette recently shared some harsh criticism of the former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler, Malakai Black.

The Dutch Destroyer had a stint with WWE from 2016 to 2021, where he faced off against some high-profile stars like Claudio Castagnoli, Johnny Gargano, and more. He also held the NXT Championship belt once, acquiring it after a grueling match against Andrade Almas (fka Andrade El Idolo).

While Malakai Black seemingly started off great in the Jacksonville-based promotion as well, his popularity has waned gradually over time, according to Cornette. Speaking on an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated his opinion of Black.

"This guy has been a disappointment since the start. Remember he looked good, okay guy looks like a bad*ss. Had some buzz about him came in, did the thing with Cody, and then all of a sudden supernatural city came in, and every match of his he would have a good match that go in the toilet because he was playing some kind of spooky mind games with people. Then he gets a group around him and they cater to him until he realizes he ain't getting over, and then he wants to go back to where he kinda got over a little better," said Cornette. [From 1:08:15 to 1:08:52]

Malakai Black's faction, the House of Black, is still active in AEW for the time being. It remains to be seen what is next for the stable in the coming months.

Malakai Black issued a formal statement after announcing his absence from AEW

With fans being worried about the implications of the Dutch Destroyer taking a break from wrestling, he issued an official statement to clear the air.

The statement made it clear that his absence was only temporary, as he stated that he was taking a break due to personal reasons.

As of now, there is no official date revealed regarding his return. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when he will be back in the AEW squared circle.

