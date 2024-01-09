“Have you lost your mind?” - Wife of late Brodie Lee furious after AEW stars try to turn Negative One into a heel

A current AEW faction was trying to run their mischievous tactics through Brodie Lee's son, but things did not pan out as they had hoped.

The stable in question is the Dark Order. The team of Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds has been a staple in the company since its early days. After the passing of Dark Order leader Brodie Lee in late 2020, the company rallied around his widow, Amanda Huber, and his oldest son, Brodie Lee Jr., aka Negative One.

The Dark Order currently runs its own YouTube show, Being the Dark Order, featuring the group members and other All Elite talent.

On the most recent episode of their series, the trio is seen handing a lead pipe to Negative One to strike the next person coming through on the knee. However, the person turned out to be Amanda Huber, the mother of Brodie Lee Jr.

Huber came crashing down on the trio for trying to spoil her son, shouting:

"Have you lost your mind? Again – child!"

Huber then put the Dark Order in time-out and pulled John Silver away by the ear. Moreover, another hilarious spot saw a furious Amanda asking her son to take off the mask he wore, only for him to reveal another he had on underneath.

AEW surprises a young fan with the help of Brodie Lee Jr. and other stars

In the weeks that led up to the AEW Worlds End event, Tony Khan decided to make it extra special for a huge fan of Brodie Lee on the third anniversary of his passing at Dynamite in Orlando.

Khan decided to bring out all members of the roster, including Brodie's son, Negative One, as a surprise for the young wrestling fan.

The young Brodie Lee Jr. has been a part of the Dark Order for quite a while despite not being an in-ring performer, while his mother, Amanda Huber, holds an executive position with the company.

Tony Khan has been very active in supporting the family ever since the Exalted One left the world, while both of them have carried on his legacy in their own ways, which will continue to live for generations to come.

