[Watch] Young fan gets ultimate surprise from Tony Khan and AEW stars after recent taping

AEW is gearing up for their big year-end Pay-Per-View, Worlds End. Leading up to that was its festival special AEW Dynamite taping in Orlando. The event was made even more special when Tony Khan brought out someone unique from their roster.

It was the third death anniversary of Brodie Lee, and the wrestling fraternity, including Khan, paid tribute to The Exalted One. Khan brought out Negative One, Brodie Lee's son, Brodie Lee Jr., as a surprise for a young wrestling fan. Negative 1 was flanked by other wrestlers in the ring.

Watch the video:

AEW personality supports theory that claims Negative 1 is The Devil

Negative 1 has made some in-ring appearances. He hasn't yet turned 18 but is a part of the Dark Order faction. Behind the scenes, he's set up to earn royalties off merchandise featuring his father, Brodie Lee.

His mother, Amanda Huber, also works with AEW in an executive role. Recently, she responded to a post on social media, noting, in a lighter vein, that she knows the identity of The Devil.

"Evil Uno suspects that Negative 1 is The Devil," Evil Uno wrote.

"I’ve been saying this for years but nobody wants to listen," Amanda Huber wrote.

See the post below:

The Devil is one of the most mysterious individuals on the Jacksonville-based company's roster and is involved in a storyline that includes MJF and Samoa Joe. MJF recently lost a ROH Tag Team Championship match against The Devil's cronies, making whoever is behind the mask an important part of the program.

Of course, the loss had a twist. Samoa Joe, who was supposed to join the bout, didn't, and the handicap match turned more violent than it should have. If Negative 1 is the masked entity, he certainly has a devious mind, hell-bent on dominating the roster by any means possible.

What role do you think will Negative 1 play in the AEW roster? Tell us in the comments section below.