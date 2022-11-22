"Haven’t been sleeping" - The Young Bucks break silence following hyped return at AEW Full Gear

Following their AEW Full Gear return last Saturday, The Young Bucks finally commented about their absence during the latest episode of Being The Elite.

Despite losing to the Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship in the event, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega didn't skip a beat in the ring. It was their first match in over two months after the controversial Brawl Out (post-All Out media scrum backstage fight), in which they were suspended.

In Episode 323, titled "Carry On," the Jackson brothers reflected on their two-month absence. They admitted that they had been backstage at AEW shows over the past few weeks but emphasized that after Saturday's event, they were officially back.

Meanwhile, Matt disclosed that he hasn't slept that much because of the events from September and that they weren't able to discuss what happened there.

"I was actually waking up in cold sweats. I haven’t been sleeping. People, they don’t understand because we haven’t been able to really talk about it but this has been," Matt said.

Nick responded by simply stating these short but powerful words:

"It’s been stressful." [H/T InsideTheRopes]

The older Jackson concluded that the past two months were the hardest of his life and thanked the fans who showered support for him, his younger brother, and Omega.

Nick Jackson had a fun time during AEW Full Gear match

After nailing PAC with a suicide dive, The Young Bucks' Nick Jackson took a break to say hello to the camera and had Diet Coke, which a fan in attendance offered to him.

The former tag team champions went to Twitter to give funny reactions to the sequence.

The Elite and Death Triangle will meet this Wednesday on Dynamite in their best-of-seven series' second match. The AEW World Trios Championship will be the ultimate prize once one team reaches four wins.

What are your thoughts on The Young Bucks' thoughts after their return at Full Gear?

