WATCH: Member of The Elite has hilarious interaction with a fan during AEW Full Gear match

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks took the time to share a fun moment with fans in attendance during AEW Full Gear 2022.

The Elite had their first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion after a two-month absence. However, the trio's in-ring return didn't have a happy ending. Kenny Omega and The Bucks lost to Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) for the AEW World Trios Championships.

In one sequence, The Elite ganged up on PAC. The Cleaner hit a double sledgehammer and Matt kicked the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion to the outside before Nick executed a suicide dive. After the move, a fan in attendance then offered him a Diet Coke, which he immediately grabbed to take a drink of.

The Young Bucks didn't forget about it as they posted about the spot on their Twitter account. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions then reminded that Nick should always have the refreshment brought to him.

Despite failing to capture the trios titles, The Elite's chances won't end there. This week on Dynamite, the group will try to even things up against Death Triangle in their second match-up, in what is now a best-of-seven affair.

Twitter world reacts on AEW star Nick Jackson's funny moment with fans at Full Gear

Netizens came up with some quick-witted responses to Nick Jackson's tweet about his hilarious interaction with the fan in New Jersey. They even took a jab at former world champion CM Punk, by comparing Coke to Pepsi, which was part of the latter's tattoo.

It should be noted that Punk and The Elite were the main protagonists of the 'Brawl Out' (All Out locker room fight) last September 4th.

Jacob Wasechek @PlasterxCaster @youngbucks Of course it's Diet Coke, we know the Bucks don't like Pepsi @youngbucks Of course it's Diet Coke, we know the Bucks don't like Pepsi 😉

Here are some other reactions:

Kimi Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🌈 @KimiMtz17 @youngbucks Last night was all about Big Nick Energy! And that's a 3-word quote I never thought I would use in my life hahaha @youngbucks Last night was all about Big Nick Energy! And that's a 3-word quote I never thought I would use in my life hahaha

Leif Johnson @V3ganShitoshi @youngbucks I laughed so hard such an instant classic moment @youngbucks I laughed so hard such an instant classic moment 😝

Haley @haleyanne_



Get Nick a sponsorship @youngbucks Diet Coke sales after thisGet Nick a sponsorship @youngbucks Diet Coke sales after this 📈Get Nick a sponsorship

Fans will have to watch Dynamite this week to see if The Elite will be able to tie the best-of-seven series against Death Triangle.

What are your thoughts on Nick Jackson drinking in the middle of the match at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section.

