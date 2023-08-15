"He can't [be] buried by WWE anymore," "Won’t he be in trouble?" - Fans react after 15-time champion appears on Being The Elite

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on an AEW program, but it's not what fans may expect. The Showoff made a cameo appearance on the YouTube show Being The Elite, where he referenced The Young Bucks re-signing with AEW.

Ziggler was signing a few autographs when the person recording the video asked if he knew whether the Jackson Brothers (Young Bucks) resigned with AEW, to which he replied, "Tito and Michael?" That was a reference to the pop band The Jackson 5 and Michael and Tito Jackson.

The person holding the camera then proceeded to say that he can't put this on, to which Dolph responded, "You absolutely can't." The video sparked a flurry of funny reactions from fans.

Dolph Ziggler is currently not involved in any major program, and that has been the case for quite some time.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk confronted Dolph Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth

Dolph Ziggler's younger brother Ryan Nemeth who wrestles in AEW, had a tense confrontation with CM Punk, according to backstage reports.

According to PWTorch, the former WWE Champion angrily confronted Dolph's brother after he took to Twitter following Punk's return in June and called him, "Literally the softest man alive."

Several sources suggested that the confrontation between the two men was so intense that they were inches away from each other's faces and that Punk aggressively asked if they had a problem or if they needed to settle things outside.

He also told Ryan that his comments only served to worsen already problematic relationships between him and others in the company and also said that the tweet sent out a wrong message. The report also said that despite taking the issue out of the locker room, CM Punk continued to "berate" Nemeth, and at the end of the day, despite shaking hands, there was still an awkward tension between the two.

The former WWE Champion is seen as a locker room leader in AEW, and while it is not known how other wrestlers are going to react to this, it definitely would have laid down a marker for the future.

It remains to be seen how things will turn out in the coming months and whether the situation will further escalate.

