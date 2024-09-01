"He can barely move" - Jim Cornette claims big-money AEW signing has contributed nothing

AEW recently presented its second annual All In event from a packed Wembley Stadium in London, England. The 12-match card featured several top talents, including one renowned champion, who Jim Cornette sees as one that has not lived up to expectations.

The All In Casino Gauntlet featured a swerve as Christian Cage won to earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. The 26-minute match featured highlights such as Ricochet's debut, and the hometown in-ring return of Nigel McGuinness. The match started with Orange Cassidy going at it with Kazuchika Okada. The Continental Champion continues to impress many, but Jim Cornette is not included in that group.

The Rainmaker debuted with AEW in June 2022 under Tony Khan's alliance with NJPW, but then signed with the company last March, and has been aligned with The Elite. On the latest Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary manager shared his blunt thoughts on Okada's run so far, and his spot in the Casino Gauntlet.

"It's come to this for our friend [Okada]. He signed for however much money Tony Khan is alleged to be paying him, or really paying him, whatever. It's a lot of money, and he can barely move. He's contributed nothing, and now he's opening a 21-man Casino Gauntlet that he's not going to win, wrestling the company mascot [Cassidy]. That's a pretty f*****g precipitous fall, is it not?," Jim Cornette said. [1:39 to 2:21]

Okada dethroned Eddie Kingston to win the Continental Championship on March 20 and has since retained over PAC in April, Dax Harwood in May, and Claudio Castagnoli last week on Dynamite before All In. The match ended in a 20-minute draw. The Young Bucks asked fans if they wanted five more minutes, and they did, but the EVPs denied them.

Jim Cornette on Nigel McGuinness at AEW All In

AEW's All In Casino Gauntlet featured a big surprise for fans around the world, but especially for London as Nigel McGuinness returned to the ring. Health issues forced the former ROH World Champion to retire in 2011.

Now working as an AEW commentator, Nigel entered the Gauntlet at #3. On his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling legend said the 48-year-old Nigel looked better than Kazuchika Okada, the current Continental Champion.

"Number three was Nigel McGuinness. Big ovation, he looks great, he hadn't been in the ring in... ten years or more? I don't know how long it's been but he's obviously a home-country favorite. He does a face-off with [Okada], and I'm thinking, 'Here we go!' They start trading fake forearms that didn't touch each other, and to be honest, for the next two minutes or so, Nigel looked better than [Okada]," Jim Cornette said. [3:13 to 3:50]

Cornette acknowledged that this was not the Nigel of old. However, he praised the UK veteran for being able to do some of his trademark moves, adding that he was still more impressive than Okada after being retired for so long.

