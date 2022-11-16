"He can deny it all he wants" - Saraya (fka Paige) accuses her ex-boyfriend of leaking her private videos and photos

Saraya recently revealed her opinion of who leaked her private videos on the internet.

The former Divas Champion had been a major star in WWE prior to the unfortunate event. In March 2017, a number of her private videos and photos were leaked online. As a result, she has faced a lot of backlash online.

The AEW star later confessed to contemplating suicide due to the incident, as well as having stress-induced anorexia for the same reason at the time.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Anti-Diva spoke about her certainty of who was behind the leaked photos and videos.

"People just think I put 'em on the internet. and I am like I'd never, that wasn't even on my phone! That stuff wasn't in my cloud, it wasn't in my stuff. It was on my boyfriend's at the time's phone. So, I mean I believe it was him, he can deny it all he wants. But I believe it was him, 'cause no one else had that stuff." (38:29 - 38:49)

Missed out on the latest Rampage results? Check them out here!

Saraya recently announced her return to in-ring competition

Fans of the AEW star have reason to rejoice, as she recently broke the news that she was medically cleared to wrestle again.

Saraya suffered a nasty bump to her neck during her time in WWE, which led to her being sidelined from in-ring action until recently. After her entry into AEW, however, she was immediately shown to be at odds with former Women's Champion Britt Baker.

With the Full Gear pay-per-view right around the corner, the two stars are scheduled to face each other soon. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in what is expected to be an intense match.

Do you think that Saraya can defeat Britt Baker? Sound off in the comments below!

When using quotes from this article, please credit the original source and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes