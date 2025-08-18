“He Can Stay Gone, Dude Is Cancerous”- Fans React to Former Champion’s Prolonged Absence From AEW

A popular AEW star has been on the sidelines for several months now. His prolonged absence recently became the subject of discussion, with fans having mixed reactions to the same.

The star, who is a former TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling, is Jack Perry. The erstwhile Jungle Boy had been garnering a lot of momentum with his 'Scapegoat' persona, which led to his TNT Title victory in a ladder match at the 2024 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

However, ever since he dropped the belt to Daniel Garcia at the Full Gear 2024 show, Jack Perry has been absent from programming. This led to an outburst of reactions from fans on social media following a recent post highlighting how his absence has been longer than his previous spell on the sidelines following his infamous backstage fight with CM Punk at AEW All In 2023. While one section of the fans missed his presence on television, the other was happy he was gone.

"He can stay gone, dude is cancerous," a fan commented.

"Tbh, I can do without the guy," a user tweeted.

"Miss seeing jack perry," another fan commented.

"Definitely missing Scapegoat!" one more fan commented.

One fan speculated that Jack Perry might have tensions with President and CEO Tony Khan that could have led to his prolonged hiatus.

Spacey @SpaceXGodXodD @AewDefender I think it’s because him and Tony khan don’t get along all that good

Jack Perry was spotted with an AEW star during his absence from television

Despite Jack Perry not being a part of All Elite Wrestling programming at the moment, he was spotted with a current member of the roster. It was none other than his girlfriend, and a member of the women's division, Anna Jay.

The duo was spotted together with Gilbert Boyas at the Scyamore Inn during a casual outing back in May. Perry and Jay are often seen spending quality time together outside the squared circle.

With Anna Jay currently featured on television, it remains to be seen whether Perry will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

