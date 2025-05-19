  • home icon
  Jack Perry spotted with top star amid AEW absence

Jack Perry spotted with top star amid AEW absence

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 19, 2025 18:21 GMT
Jack Perry
Jack Perry is a former TNT Champion (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Jack Perry has been absent from AEW for quite a while now. Amid his absence, he was recently spotted with another top star. Perry has shown a lot of growth since his initial days in All Elite Wrestling. He unleashed his darker side in 2022, which helped elevate him to the next level and become the FTW and TNT Champion.

However, after losing the TNT Title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024, he has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, his real-life girlfriend, Anna Jay, has been a regular feature on TV and recently competed against Megan Bayne on Collision. Despite his mysterious absence, it looks like he and his girlfriend are spending some quality time together.

Anna Jay recently spent some time with Jack Perry and Gilbert Boyas at The Scyamore Inn. Gilbert even posted a picture of them on social media, which Anna Jay reshared on her Instagram stories.

also-read-trending Trending
Screengrab of Anna Jay&#039;s Instagram Story (Image source: Anna&#039;s Instagram account)
Screengrab of Anna Jay's Instagram Story (Image source: Anna's Instagram account)

Reported nixed plans for Jack Perry revealed

Jack Perry is one of the rising stars in AEW, and many fans are worried about the future of the former Jungle Boy.

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Jack's status in the company. He revealed that there were internal discussions to have Perry and Omega start a storyline together when the latter returned from injury.

However, that didn't end up happening. He further added that the former TNT Champion has been keeping his time busy by crafting metal knives.

"There were some ideas floated around for him working with Kenny Omega upon Omega’s return that didn’t come to fruition,” said Sapp.
Since losing at Full Gear 2024, Jack Perry has competed in a couple of matches in NJPW. It will be interesting to see when Perry returns to AEW.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
