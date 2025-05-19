Jack Perry spotted with top star amid AEW absence

Jack Perry has been absent from AEW for quite a while now. Amid his absence, he was recently spotted with another top star. Perry has shown a lot of growth since his initial days in All Elite Wrestling. He unleashed his darker side in 2022, which helped elevate him to the next level and become the FTW and TNT Champion.

However, after losing the TNT Title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024, he has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, his real-life girlfriend, Anna Jay, has been a regular feature on TV and recently competed against Megan Bayne on Collision. Despite his mysterious absence, it looks like he and his girlfriend are spending some quality time together.

Anna Jay recently spent some time with Jack Perry and Gilbert Boyas at The Scyamore Inn. Gilbert even posted a picture of them on social media, which Anna Jay reshared on her Instagram stories.

Reported nixed plans for Jack Perry revealed

Jack Perry is one of the rising stars in AEW, and many fans are worried about the future of the former Jungle Boy.

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Jack's status in the company. He revealed that there were internal discussions to have Perry and Omega start a storyline together when the latter returned from injury.

However, that didn't end up happening. He further added that the former TNT Champion has been keeping his time busy by crafting metal knives.

"There were some ideas floated around for him working with Kenny Omega upon Omega’s return that didn’t come to fruition,” said Sapp.

Since losing at Full Gear 2024, Jack Perry has competed in a couple of matches in NJPW. It will be interesting to see when Perry returns to AEW.

