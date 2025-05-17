Nixed AEW plans for a controversial star revealed - Reports

Reports about a controversial AEW star just surfaced. He has been absent from television programming for a few good months, and new light has been shed on a nixed angle for the former TNT Champion's return.

Ad

During the latest Fightful Select Q&A, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the star in question, Jack Perry’s status. He revealed that while there was no information around any injury, there were internal discussions about a potential storyline involving Perry and Kenny Omega once the latter returned from his injury hiatus. However, the idea ultimately didn’t come to fruition.

“There were some ideas floated around for him working with Kenny Omega upon Omega’s return that didn’t come to fruition,” said Sapp.

Ad

Trending

He further added that Perry was last seen working on metal crafts in his yard, referencing a recent Instagram video the star posted of himself forging knives.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Ad

Perry’s last in-ring appearance came earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty, where he lost to Yota Tsuji in an IWGP Global Heavyweight Title bout. Since then, he’s been inactive in Tony Khan's promotion, and his social media presence has been limited.

The "Scapegoat" had been making waves in the Jacksonville-based company last year, since reinventing himself after a controversial spat with CM Punk earlier. His return is eagerly awaited by the fans as we head towards the promotion's next major PPV, Double or Nothing.

Ad

AEW's Jack Perry not a big star says wrestling veteran

While we await Jack Perry’s AEW return, not everyone is excited, and earlier this year, a wrestling veteran voiced a strong opinion that did not do any favours to the Scapegoat.

Wrestling legend and outspoken analyst Jim Cornette made headlines when he tore into AEW’s decision to push Jack Perry, calling it undeserved. On his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette bluntly stated that Perry doesn’t sell tickets, draw money, or deliver standout matches.

Ad

“I don't know how they think he's a star. He's a star in their eyes, in their world. He just doesn't sell any tickets, draw any money, get anybody to watch, or particularly have great matches,” he said.

Check out the video below for Cornette's comments:

It remains to be seen when the 27-year-old makes his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More