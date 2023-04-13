"He chose AEW" - Chris Jericho feels recent acquisition was a statement signing

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has recently gone on record in saying that one of All Elite Wrestling's most recent signings is a statement of intent.

The signing in question is former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White, who made his shocking debut on the April 5th edition of Dynamite by attacking Ricky Starks and aligning with Juice Robinson.

Many fans thought that "Switchblade" would be signing with WWE after his departure from NJPW in February. Instead, he decided to become an "All Elite" and signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's company.

Speaking on the "Battleground" podcast, Chris Jericho claimed that Jay White was nearly served on a silver platter to WWE. But the fact that he chose to sign with AEW is a sign that All Elite Wrestling means business.

"Jay White, what a great example of us still having momentum. Hottest free agent in the world. Silver platter for WWE. The guy is 6'4'', he's international, he has the accent, which chicks love. He's a great worker, great heel, great babyface. He chose AEW. If that doesn't tell you that something is going on with us, I don't know what will. Just to continue to build that momentum is a very exciting prospect." (H/T Fightful)

What does the future hold for Jay White in AEW? Only time will tell!

Chris Jericho will look to pick up some momentum of his own on AEW Dynamite

The Ocho might be right in saying that AEW is building a lot of momentum, but he can't say the same for himself, as 2023 has started off woefully for the former "Le Champion."

Jericho has only one singles victory in AEW so far this year, having lost twice to Ricky Starks, but can he turn that run of poor form around this week on Dynamite as he takes on "Limitless" Keith Lee?

Lee holds an undefeated singles record in AEW with seven wins and zero losses, but he has not wrestled by himself since October 2022. Could this stat work in Jericho's favor on Dynamite? Only time will tell!

