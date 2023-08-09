"He is committed to the character" - WWE veteran DDP showers praise on AEW star

WWE veteran Diamond Dallas Page (aka DDP) has applauded AEW World Champion MJF for his unwavering dedication to his character.

The Salt of the Earth is known for his arrogance and heelish persona. His dedication to the character has garnered admiration from fans and wrestling veterans.

In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," DDP talked about his experiences with MJF, where he revealed a different side of him.

"I personally know that Max, MJF, would be p*ssed off at me for saying this, but he's the nicest guy. He really is, to me. But if he's out in the open, he's an a**e. And it's not him being an a**e, it's him living the gimmick. He could turn babyface in an instant, and he would be over even bigger, I think. But as a heel? Oh my god," DDP said.

Furthermore, he recounted an incident during an autograph signing where MJF stayed in his character:

"My buddy and I finally get up to the front, and we say 'Bro, we love your s**t. Now my buddy is drinking a coffee at the time. MJF grabbed his cup, took it, spit in it, gave it back to my buddy, and said, 'So what the f**k do you two want?' I mean, what a roar. But that's him, man. He is committed to the character." [H/T- Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the full interview below:

AEW star says he would beat CM Punk and MJF once again

Former AEW TNT Champion and ex-member of MJF's The Pinnacle stable, Wardlow, recently stated that he would defeat AEW World Champion and former WWE Superstar CM Punk again.

During an interview with Terrificon 2023 (Fandom Spotlite), Wardlow said he would beat both stars again if he faced them again.

"Now, with that said, I do find it very interesting that we have a champion in MJF and then we have a supposed champion that never lost in CM Punk. I beat the sh*t out of both of those guys [he laughed]. CM Punk won, but he didn’t. I won and I demolished MJF and I’m very confident I could beat both of them again easily."

Wardlow transitioned into a singles competitor, notably facing Punk and overpowering MJF at Double or Nothing 2022 with his signature power bombs.

What are your thoughts on MJF character commitment? Sound off in the comments section below.

