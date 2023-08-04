35-year-old star claims he can "beat the sh*t out" of CM Punk and MJF again

A top All Elite star recently reflected on the opportunity to face the former AEW World Champion CM Punk and MJF and said he would beat them again.

The star in question is Wardlow. Mr.Mayhem was the personal bodyguard of Maxwell Jacob Friedman in 2022 before breaking into a singles star on AEW. The former TNT Champion was also part of The Pinnacle faction led by MJF. The stable also consists of FTR and Shawn Spears.

While the faction was still intact, Wardlow went one-on-one against Punk on a January 2022 episode of Dynamite.

The former TNT Champion also faced his former friend MJF at Double or Nothing 2022, where he squashed the Salt of the Earth with power bombs and came out victorious.

During an interview with Terrificon 2023 (Fandom Spotlite), Wardlow explained how he would beat both stars again if he could square off against them.

"So, being in there with CM Punk still to this day is like one of the greatest nights of my life. I have the gear that I wore in that match in a frame. That was so special. Wrestling CM Punk after he’s been out of the game for so many years, I’m coming into it thinking that’s one of those never gonna happen situations and so for him to come back and have that opportunity is truly, truly, truly special," said Wardlow.

The former TNT Champion further added:

"Now, with that said, I do find it very interesting that we have a champion in MJF and then we have a supposed champion that never lost in CM Punk. I beat the sh*t out of both of those guys [he laughed]. CM Punk won, but he didn’t. I won and I demolished MJF and I’m very confident I could beat both of them again easily." [H/T:PostWrestling]

Current champion in WWE reveals scrapped plans for AEW star CM Punk in NXT

The current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently talked about The Best in the World being a part of NXT during his time with the WWE.

WWE launched NXT in 2010 as a reality TV show that aired for five seasons, where the young up-and-coming stars from the developmental territory used to be paired with top WWE stars and perform challenges.

The show's sixth season was scheduled to air in May 2012, but it was abandoned and rebranded into the show we know today.

Speaking with CBS Sports, Seth Rollins was asked which superstar he would have liked to be paired with, and The Visionary named CM Punk.

"Oh man, that would have been like 2011, 2012. At that point in my career, gosh, I would have been very closely aligned with CM Punk at the time. He would have probably been the guy if he was going to be involved with NXT that they would have paired with me based on our personality types and our upbringing," said Seth Rollins. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out the full interview in the video below.

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor this Saturday at SummerSlam.

