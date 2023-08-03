Top AEW star allegedly accuses MJF of backstage politics

AEW World Champion MJF has rightfully earned his place at the top of the mountain in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, his former adversary Wardlow feels the Long Island native is misusing his power and holding him down.

The two men have a sordid history dating back to their time since AEW's inception. Mr. Mayhem initially played a henchman to Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a storyline that ran for almost three years before he turned on his leader. The feud culminated in a match at Double or Nothing last year, which saw Wardlow squash MJF with multiple Powerbomb Symphonies.

Many expected the company to propel him to the main event scene. However, he was mired in the mid-card division and never got the opportunity to challenge for the gold. Meanwhile, Friedman went on to do bigger and better things, including becoming the AEW World Champion late last year.

Speaking on the DAE On Demand, Wardlow addressed whether he would face the former Pinnacle leader again:

"You would think so, but apparently, there are a lot of whining crybabies that are ahead of me. Let's face the facts, as long as MJF has the title, I'll probably never be in the picture as long as he has anything to do with it. He knows, as everyone knows, I murdered him when we wrestled. I am the one guy in the company that has beat our champion. Not only beat our champion, but squashed our champion. There is another guy running around calling him the champion and I'm pretty sure I beat the brakes off him as well," said Wardlow.

The former TNT Champion also alluded to being the victim of backstage politics. He believes The Salt of the Earth will do everything in his power to keep him underneath:

"Politics. As long as MJF is at the top, he's going to do everything he can to keep me at the bottom." (H/T- Fightful)

What's next for MJF in AEW?

As Wardlow remains absent from AEW programming, MJF is gearing up to headline the forthcoming All In pay-per-view this month.

The Salt of the Earth kept his promise and granted a title shot to Adam Cole during Dynamite 200 last night. The two men have become close friends since the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament.

Though the tandem failed to dethrone FTR on Collision, their friendship blossomed to an extent that MJF came close to betraying the Panama City Playboy. But he chose his brochacho at the end of the day.

The two men will now slug it out in front of a jam-packed crowd at Wembley Stadium on August 27. This will be a rematch from the June 14th episode of Dynamite, which ended in a time-limit draw.

Will Adam Cole be able to knock Friedman off his perch? Only time will tell.

