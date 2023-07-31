"WWE can have their 'cinema,'" "It's better than Zayn/Owens" – Twitter erupts after surprising twist on AEW Collision this week

This week's action-packed edition of AEW Collision concluded with a surprising twist that has left the wrestling world talking, with some even saying that Tony Khan and his team have conjured up the best storyline of the year across all promotions.

The unexpected bromance between AEW World Champion MJF and former title challenger Adam Cole has captured the hearts of spectators around the world. Their triumph in the Tag Team Blind Eliminator Tournament earned them a date with FTR on the latest episode of Collision.

At points throughout the bout, it looked as though Cole and Friedman would walk away as the new champions. However, this was not to be the case. FTR held on to their tag team gold after scoring a pinfall on MJF.

After the match, a dejected Friedman blamed himself for losing the bout. Cole went over to console him and handed MJF his World Title.

Just as his tag partner had his back turned, MJF looked as though he was ready to finally do as most people expected of him and metaphorically stab his new friend in the back. However, Friedman had a sudden change of heart, and the two hugged it out instead.

With Better Than You Bay Bay sticking together for at least a little while longer, fans have headed to Twitter to share their reactions to the surprising twist on last night's show.

Comparisons to WWE's Bloodline and Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens storylines were quickly made, with some saying that MJF and Adam Cole's ongoing program has surpassed these two well-received arcs.

MagaPagaDaga @paga_daga @DrainBamager Storyline of the year

Amrit Bhullar @bhullar87 @DrainBamager Its better than Zayn/Owens and it has no history to draw from. Incredible stuff!

MugfordByDesign 🇳🇿 🏳️‍🌈 @mugfordbydesign @DrainBamager WWE can have their "cinema" we can have ours too

Tim Evans @7TimEvans @DrainBamager Well done this was. Everyone expected the turn but what we got instead was better! Better Than You Bay Bay rolls on, love it!!

Demetrius Walls @DemetriusWalls @DrainBamager This can compete with the Bloodline IF THEY DO IT RIGHT 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Soooooo funny

mADSOHSHAS @CMPUNKFAN1922 @DrainBamager Clearly better than Bloodline story. WWE can only hope to have this

Regardless of where you stand in this debate, it's incredibly difficult to deny that AEW has stumbled across something special here, and fans will no doubt be intrigued to see how this storyline develops.

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to make his AEW Collision debut next week

Elsewhere on the card, CM Punk had an in-ring interview segment where he was asked by Tony Schiavone to finally reveal what is in the red bag he has been carrying around.

The Voice of the Voiceless then proceeded to cut a promo covering a wide range of topics before revealing the mystery item to be his "real" AEW World Championship that he never lost.

This prompted Ricky Starks to make his way down to the ring and demand a title opportunity. After an enthralling verbal spar between Starks and Punk, a match was agreed upon for next week.

However, the major talking point came at the end of the segment when it was revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat would be the special guest referee for their match.

Steamboat has a history with Punk from their shared time in Ring of Honor 20 years ago, giving a justification as to why The Second City Saint trusts the legend to call his bout right down the middle.